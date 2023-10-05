AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

4A Southeast Metro League: Vista PEAK Prep (2-4, 0-1) vs. Ponderosa (3-3, 1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Non-league: Denver South (3-3) vs. Gateway (1-5) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Arapahoe (5-1, 1-0) vs. Grandview (5-1, 1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

5A Metro North: Northglenn (3-3, 0-1) vs. Overland (3-3, 1-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

5A Southern League: Pine Creek (6-0, 1-0) at Regis Jesuit (3-3, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.

4A I25 League: Widefield (5-1, 2-0) vs. Hinkley (0-6, 0-3) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

4A Metro 2 League: Aurora Central (2-4, 1-0) at Broomfield (4-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Eaglecrest (5-1, 1-0) at Cherokee Trail (3-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.

5A Front Range South: Rangeview (1-5, 0-1) vs. Horizon (1-5, 0-1) at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Smoky Hill (1-5, 0-1) vs. Cherry Creek (6-0, 1-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.