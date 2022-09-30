AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final.
AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
4A League 5: Vista PEAK (1-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-3) at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.
4A League 8: Widefield (4-1, 1-0) vs. Gateway (2-2, 2-0) at APS Stadium, noon
5A League 4: Grandview (4-1) vs. Eaglecrest (5-0) at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
5A League 6: Douglas County (3-2) at Regis Jesuit (2-3), 6:30 p.m.
4A League 8: Thornton (1-4, 0-2) at Hinkley (0-5, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.
4A League 7: Aurora Central (2-2) at Adams City (2-3), 7 p.m.
5A League 7: Westminster (0-5) vs. Overland (2-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Arapahoe 37, Smoky Hill 22
Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers rushing touchdown
Cherry Creek 34, Cherokee Trail 7
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 13 7 7 7 — 34
Cherokee Trail 0 0 0 7 — 7
Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming passing touchdown; Noah Greer receiving touchdown; Kalib Davis interception
Legacy 35, Rangeview 14
Score by quarters:
Legacy 7 7 7 14 — 35
Rangeview 0 0 0 14 — 14
Rangeview highlights: Abunu Asfaw passing touchdown; Armani Patterson 160 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jah Alexander 28 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; DJ Collins-Boston 65 yards rushing; Varney Clark fumble recovery; Chase McDonald blocked punt