AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final.

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

4A League 5: Vista PEAK (1-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-3) at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.
4A League 8: Widefield (4-1, 1-0) vs. Gateway (2-2, 2-0) at APS Stadium, noon
5A League 4: Grandview (4-1) vs. Eaglecrest (5-0) at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

5A League 6: Douglas County (3-2) at Regis Jesuit (2-3), 6:30 p.m.
4A League 8: Thornton (1-4, 0-2) at Hinkley (0-5, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.
4A League 7: Aurora Central (2-2) at Adams City (2-3), 7 p.m.
5A League 7: Westminster (0-5) vs. Overland (2-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Arapahoe 37, Smoky Hill 22

Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers rushing touchdown

Cherry Creek 34, Cherokee Trail 7

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek   13  7  7  7 — 34

Cherokee Trail   0  0  0  7 —   7

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming passing touchdown; Noah Greer receiving touchdown; Kalib Davis interception

Legacy 35, Rangeview 14

Score by quarters:

Legacy       7  7  7  14 — 35

Rangeview  0  0  0  14 — 14

Rangeview highlights: Abunu Asfaw passing touchdown; Armani Patterson 160 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jah Alexander 28 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; DJ Collins-Boston 65 yards rushing; Varney Clark fumble recovery; Chase McDonald blocked punt

 

