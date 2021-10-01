AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

4A Metro 2 League: Gateway (0-3) vs. Denver South (4-1) at All-City Stadium, 6 p.m.

4A/5A South League: Chaparral (3-2) at Regis Jesuit (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Hinkley (0-4) vs. Rangeview (1-4) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Cherry Creek (4-1) at Cherokee Trail (4-1), 7 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Denver East (1-4) vs. Overland (1-4) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

4A Metro 2 League: Vista PEAK (3-2) at Centaurus (2-3), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Arapahoe 35, Eaglecrest 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 0 7 7 — 14

Arapahoe 14 0 14 7 — 35

Eaglecrest highlights: Jarod Fisher 2 passing touchdowns; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Ayden Shaw receiving touchdown

Aurora Central 48, Grand Junction 0

Score by quarters:

Grand Junction 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central 20 7 14 7 — 48

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown, kickoff return touchdown; Nicolas Portillo 2 passing touchdowns; Marcus Howard receiving touchdown; Trevon Simmons rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown

Grandview 23, Smoky Hill 6

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 6 0 0 0 — 6

Grandview 6 3 7 7 — 23

Smoky Hill highlight: Jonathan Potts rushing touchdown. Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 114 yards passing, passing touchdown, 87 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 83 yards, rushing touchdown; Tristan Burrus 60 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ben Beckman 27 yard field goal; Malique Singleton fumble recovery