Smoky Hill’s Jonathan Potts (6) heads upfield into the heart of the Grandview defense during a Centennial League Week 6 football contest on Sept. 30, 2021, at Legacy Stadium. The Wolves topped the Buffaloes 23-6. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

4A Metro 2 League: Gateway (0-3) vs. Denver South (4-1) at All-City Stadium, 6 p.m.
4A/5A South League: Chaparral (3-2) at Regis Jesuit (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: Hinkley (0-4) vs. Rangeview (1-4) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
5A Centennial League: Cherry Creek (4-1) at Cherokee Trail (4-1), 7 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: Denver East (1-4) vs. Overland (1-4) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
4A Metro 2 League: Vista PEAK (3-2) at Centaurus (2-3), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Arapahoe 35, Eaglecrest 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest   0  0    7  7 — 14

Arapahoe   14  0  14  7 — 35

Eaglecrest highlights: Jarod Fisher 2 passing touchdowns; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Ayden Shaw receiving touchdown

Aurora Central 48, Grand Junction 0

Score by quarters:

Grand Junction   0  0    0  0 —   0

Aurora Central  20  7  14  7 — 48

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown, kickoff return touchdown; Nicolas Portillo 2 passing touchdowns; Marcus Howard receiving touchdown; Trevon Simmons rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown

Grandview 23, Smoky Hill 6

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  6  0  0  0 —   6

Grandview  6  3  7  7 — 23

Smoky Hill highlight: Jonathan Potts rushing touchdown. Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 114 yards passing, passing touchdown, 87 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 83 yards, rushing touchdown; Tristan Burrus 60 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ben Beckman 27 yard field goal; Malique Singleton fumble recovery

