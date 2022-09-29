AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

5A League 2: Legacy (3-2) vs. Rangeview (2-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A League 4: Cherry Creek (4-1) at Cherokee Trail (3-2), 7 p.m.

5A League 4: Smoky Hill (1-4) vs. Arapahoe (2-3) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30



5A League 6: Douglas County (3-2) at Regis Jesuit (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

4A League 8: Thornton (1-4, 0-2) at Hinkley (0-5, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.

4A League 7: Aurora Central (2-2) at Adams City (2-3), 7 p.m.

5A League 7: Westminster (0-5) vs. Overland (2-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1



4A League 5: Vista PEAK (1-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-3) at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.

4A League 8: Widefield (4-1, 1-0) vs. Gateway (2-2, 2-0) at APS Stadium, noon

5A League 4: Grandview (4-1) vs. Eaglecrest (5-0) at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night)