Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

4A Metro 2 League: Grand Junction (0-5) vs. Aurora Central (4-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Eaglecrest (1-4) vs. Arapahoe (4-1) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Smoky Hill (3-2) vs. Grandview (4-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

4A Metro 2 League: Gateway (0-3) vs. Denver South (4-1) at All-City Stadium, 6 p.m.

4A/5A South League: Chaparral (3-2) at Regis Jesuit (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Hinkley (0-4) vs. Rangeview (1-4) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Cherry Creek (4-1) at Cherokee Trail (4-1), 7 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Denver East (1-4) vs. Overland (1-4) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

4A Metro 2 League: Vista PEAK (3-2) at Centaurus (2-3), 7 p.m.