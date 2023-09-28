AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2023 prep football season. Check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more and follow @aurorasports on Twitter/X for in-game updates:

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

4A Metro 2 League: Adams City (1-4) vs. Aurora Central (1-4) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Cherokee Trail (2-3) at Cherry Creek (5-0), 7 p.m.

5A Front Range South: Rangeview (1-4) vs. Legacy (1-4) at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

5A Southern League: Regis Jesuit (2-3) at Douglas County (2-3), 6 p.m.

4A Southeast Metro League: Thomas Jefferson (5-0) vs. Vista PEAK Prep (2-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Arapahoe (4-1) vs. Smoky Hill (1-4) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Eaglecrest (5-0) vs. Grandview (4-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A I25 League: Gateway (1-4) at Widefield (4-1), 7 p.m.

5A Metro North: Overland (2-3) at Westminster (3-2), 7 p.m.

4A I25 League: Hinkley vs. Thornton at Five-Star Stadium, 7:30 p.m.