Senior Ja’Derris Carr, left, follows teammate Donovan Jarmon up the field on his way to the end zone during the first quarter of the Bison’s 18-15 spring football loss to Denver South on April 17, 2021, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2021 spring prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at  [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 5 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Aurora Central 50, Sierra 0

Score by quarters:

Sierra             0    0   0  0 —   0

Aur. Central  14  18  18  0 — 50

Aurora Central highlights: Simeon Veasley 101 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Cai’Reis Curby 122 yards passing, passing touchdown, 54 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3 2-point passes, 2 2-point rushes; Brian Weatherford receiving touchdown; Andrew Portillo 2-point reception

Denver South 18, Vista PEAK 15 — (recap)

Score by quarters:

Denver South  0  6  0  12 — 18

Vista PEAK      8   0  0  7 — 15

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’Derris Carr 121 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 82 yards passing, passing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares 50 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Victor Owens 45 yards rushing; Jaylen Carrizales interception; Kyvae Stuart fumble recovery, sack; Trenton Sullivan fumble recovery

Falcon 42, Gateway 22

Score by quarters:

Gateway    0  14   8  0 — 22

Falcon     14    6   15 7 — 42

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson receiving touchdown

