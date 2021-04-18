AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2021 spring prep football season:

SATURDAY, APRIL 17



Aurora Central 50, Sierra 0

Score by quarters:

Sierra 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aur. Central 14 18 18 0 — 50

Aurora Central highlights: Simeon Veasley 101 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Cai’Reis Curby 122 yards passing, passing touchdown, 54 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3 2-point passes, 2 2-point rushes; Brian Weatherford receiving touchdown; Andrew Portillo 2-point reception

Denver South 18, Vista PEAK 15 — (recap)



Score by quarters:

Denver South 0 6 0 12 — 18

Vista PEAK 8 0 0 7 — 15

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’Derris Carr 121 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 82 yards passing, passing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares 50 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Victor Owens 45 yards rushing; Jaylen Carrizales interception; Kyvae Stuart fumble recovery, sack; Trenton Sullivan fumble recovery

Falcon 42, Gateway 22

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 14 8 0 — 22

Falcon 14 6 15 7 — 42

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson receiving touchdown