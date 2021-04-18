AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2021 spring prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 5 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Aurora Central 50, Sierra 0
Score by quarters:
Sierra 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 14 18 18 0 — 50
Aurora Central highlights: Simeon Veasley 101 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Cai’Reis Curby 122 yards passing, passing touchdown, 54 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3 2-point passes, 2 2-point rushes; Brian Weatherford receiving touchdown; Andrew Portillo 2-point reception
Denver South 18, Vista PEAK 15 — (recap)
Score by quarters:
Denver South 0 6 0 12 — 18
Vista PEAK 8 0 0 7 — 15
Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’Derris Carr 121 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 82 yards passing, passing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares 50 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Victor Owens 45 yards rushing; Jaylen Carrizales interception; Kyvae Stuart fumble recovery, sack; Trenton Sullivan fumble recovery
Falcon 42, Gateway 22
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 14 8 0 — 22
Falcon 14 6 15 7 — 42
Gateway highlights: Erick Covington rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson receiving touchdown