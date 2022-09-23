AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD & SCHEDULE



SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

4A League 8: Hinkley (0-4, 0-1) at Liberty (1-3, 0-1), 1 p.m.

Non-league: Aurora Central (2-1) vs. George Washington (3-0) at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.

Non-league: Rangeview (2-1) at Northridge (4-0), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

4A League 8: Gateway (1-2, 1-0) at Thornton (1-3, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Castle View (1-3) at Cherokee Trail (2-2), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Highlands Ranch (1-3) vs. Smoky Hill (1-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Vista PEAK (1-3) at Vista Ridge (2-2), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Overland (1-3) vs. Grand Junction (1-3) at Stocker Stadium, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Cherry Creek 42, Regis Jesuit 14

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 0 7 0 7 — 14

Cherry Creek 7 14 14 7 — 42

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes kickoff return touchdown, receiving touchdown

Eaglecrest 47, Lakewood 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 20 7 13 — 47

Lakewood 7 7 0 0 — 14

Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 3 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns 3 rushing touchdowns; Peyton Taylor receiving touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Ramadj Owens interception return touchdown

Grandview 42, Pomona 14

Score by quarters:

Pomona 0 0 7 7 — 14

Grandview 14 21 7 0 — 42

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon 3 rushing touchdowns; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Davion Henderson 2 receiving touchdowns