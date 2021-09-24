AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Non-league: Overland (0-4) vs. Wheat Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Non-league: Castle View (3-1) at Hinkley (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Cherry Creek (3-1) at Regis Jesuit (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Eaglecrest (1-3) at Mullen (1-3), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Horizon (2-2) vs. Grandview (3-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Pomona (2-2) vs. Smoky Hill (2-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Non-league: Cherokee Trail (3-1) vs. Denver East (1-3) at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.

Non-league: Gateway (0-2) at Adams City (1-3), 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

Aurora Central 74, Abraham Lincoln 0

Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 22

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 7 15 0 0 — 22

Mtn. Vista 7 13 16 16 — 52

Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson 2 rushing touchdowns; Donavon Cooks rushing touchdown

Ponderosa 21, Vista PEAK 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 0 0 0 0 — 0

Ponderosa 7 14 0 0 — 21

Vista PEAK highlights: Jordan Mayfield interception