AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2023 prep football season. Check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more and follow @aurorasports on Twitter/X for in-game updates:

AURORA’S WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Thornton (0-4) vs. Gateway (0-4) at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.

Liberty (1-3) vs. Hinkley (0-4) at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Cherry Creek (4-0) vs. Regis Jesuit (2-2) at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Northridge (4-0) vs. Rangeview (1-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview (3-1) vs. Pomona (0-4) at North Area Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill (1-3) vs. Highlands Ranch (0-4) at Halftime Help Stadium, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Castle View 23, Cherokee Trail 7

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 0 0 0 7 — 7

Castle View 7 14 0 2 — 23

Eaglecrest 44, Lakewood 7

Score by quarters:

Lakewood 0 0 0 7 — 7

Eaglecrest 22 22 0 0 — 44

Eaglecrest football: Joe Steiner passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Kota Becker rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown, 2-point conversion catch; Zavion Gamble 2-point conversion catch; Ramadje Owens interception return touchdown, 2-point conversion throw

George Washington 26, Aurora Central 6

Overland 21, Grand Junction 13

Score by quarters:

Grand Junction 0 13 0 0 — 13

Overland 0 6 8 7 — 21

Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward 2 rushing touchdowns, 2-point conversion rush

Vista Ridge 33, Vista PEAK Prep 6