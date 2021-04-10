AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 spring prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, APRIL 9



Aurora Central 20, Skyview 10

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 0 6 14 0 — 20

Skyview 10 0 0 0 — 10

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 90 yard kickoff return touchdown, passing touchdown; Andrew Portillo receiving touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown

Denver East 49, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Denver East 7 21 21 0 — 49

Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6

Hinkley highlights: George West rushing touchdown; Ty’Ren Draper 62 yards rushing

Denver South 27, Rangeview 17

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 7 7 3 0 — 17

Denver South 0 7 14 6 — 27

Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown; Jose Santiago Rodriguez field goal; Elijah Jamison fumble recovery

Harrison 34, Gateway 18

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 6 6 6 — 18

Harrison 7 6 8 13 — 34

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 3 rushing touchdowns; Sh’marre Johnson 2 interceptions

THURSDAY, APRIL 8



Vista PEAK 13, FNE Warriors 10

Score by quarters:

FNE Warriors 0 3 0 7 — 10

Vista PEAK 13 0 0 0 — 13

Vista PEAK highlights: Bryson Torrie 85 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 84 yards passing, passing touchdown; Kyshaun Green 34 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 60 yards rushing