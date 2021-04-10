AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 spring prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 4 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Aurora Central 20, Skyview 10
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 0 6 14 0 — 20
Skyview 10 0 0 0 — 10
Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 90 yard kickoff return touchdown, passing touchdown; Andrew Portillo receiving touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown
Denver East 49, Hinkley 6
Score by quarters:
Denver East 7 21 21 0 — 49
Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6
Hinkley highlights: George West rushing touchdown; Ty’Ren Draper 62 yards rushing
Denver South 27, Rangeview 17
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 7 7 3 0 — 17
Denver South 0 7 14 6 — 27
Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown; Jose Santiago Rodriguez field goal; Elijah Jamison fumble recovery
Harrison 34, Gateway 18
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 6 6 6 — 18
Harrison 7 6 8 13 — 34
Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 3 rushing touchdowns; Sh’marre Johnson 2 interceptions
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Vista PEAK 13, FNE Warriors 10
Score by quarters:
FNE Warriors 0 3 0 7 — 10
Vista PEAK 13 0 0 0 — 13
Vista PEAK highlights: Bryson Torrie 85 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 84 yards passing, passing touchdown; Kyshaun Green 34 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 60 yards rushing