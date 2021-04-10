Hinkley’s George West (1) heads towards the end zone during the first quarter of the Thunderbirds’ 49-6 loss to Denver East on April 9, 2021, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 spring prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Aurora Central 20, Skyview 10

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central  0  6  14  0 — 20

Skyview          10  0   0  0 — 10

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 90 yard kickoff return touchdown, passing touchdown; Andrew Portillo receiving touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown

Denver East 49, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Denver East  7  21  21   0 — 49

Hinkley         0    0    6   0 —  6

Hinkley highlights: George West rushing touchdown; Ty’Ren Draper 62 yards rushing

Denver South 27, Rangeview 17

Score by quarters:

Rangeview      7   7    3  0 — 17

Denver South  0   7  14  6 — 27

Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown; Jose Santiago Rodriguez field goal; Elijah Jamison fumble recovery

Harrison 34, Gateway 18

Score by quarters:

Gateway  0  6  6   6 — 18

Harrison  7  6  8  13 — 34

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 3 rushing touchdowns; Sh’marre Johnson 2 interceptions

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Vista PEAK 13, FNE Warriors 10

Score by quarters:

FNE Warriors  0  3  0  7 — 10

Vista PEAK    13  0  0  0 — 13

Vista PEAK highlights: Bryson Torrie 85 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 84 yards passing, passing touchdown; Kyshaun Green 34 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 60 yards rushing

