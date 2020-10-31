AURORA | Scoreboard and highlights for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2020 fall prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 4 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
Cherry Creek 45, Overland 0
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 7 10 28 0 — 45
Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest 23, Arapahoe 13
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 12 8 3 — 23
Arapahoe 7 6 0 0 — 13
Eaglecrest highlights: Khalil Howard passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; JP Luketu rushing touchdown; Seyi Oladipo receiving touchdown; Langston Williams 2-point conversion; JJ Farbes 26 yard field goal; Riley Lovato-Mueller interception
Grandview 49, Smoky Hill 21
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 7 7 7 — 21
Grandview 7 14 14 14 — 49
Smoky Hill highlights: Leslie Richardson III 3 passing touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns; Anthony Harris Jr. receiving touchdown; Kamari Lewis-Stallworth interception. Grandview highlights: Jonathan Broadus 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 2 rushing touchdowns; Spencer Schwartz rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Kahden Rullo interception
Regis Jesuit 42, Douglas County 0
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 14 14 7 7 — 42
Douglas Co. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; David Dody rushing touchdown; Andrew Kulick rushing touchdown; Adam Zdanowicz receiving touchdown
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Cherokee Trail 35, Rocky Mountain 14
Score by quarters:
Rocky Mountain 7 7 0 0 — 14
Cherokee Trail 14 7 7 7 — 35
Cherokee Trail highlights: Jayden Lavigne 309 yards passing, 4 passing touchdowns ; Jack Pierce 205 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Sam Hart 82 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Nate Burke receiving touchdown; Jack Love rushing touchdown, interception; Elijah Graham 2 interceptions; Hunter Wilson fumble recovery