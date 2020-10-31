AURORA | Scoreboard and highlights for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2020 fall prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Cherry Creek 45, Overland 0

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 10 28 0 — 45

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 23, Arapahoe 13

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 12 8 3 — 23

Arapahoe 7 6 0 0 — 13

Eaglecrest highlights: Khalil Howard passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; JP Luketu rushing touchdown; Seyi Oladipo receiving touchdown; Langston Williams 2-point conversion; JJ Farbes 26 yard field goal; Riley Lovato-Mueller interception

Grandview 49, Smoky Hill 21

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 7 7 7 — 21

Grandview 7 14 14 14 — 49

Smoky Hill highlights: Leslie Richardson III 3 passing touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns; Anthony Harris Jr. receiving touchdown; Kamari Lewis-Stallworth interception. Grandview highlights: Jonathan Broadus 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 2 rushing touchdowns; Spencer Schwartz rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Kahden Rullo interception

Regis Jesuit 42, Douglas County 0

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 14 7 7 — 42

Douglas Co. 0 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; David Dody rushing touchdown; Andrew Kulick rushing touchdown; Adam Zdanowicz receiving touchdown

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Cherokee Trail 35, Rocky Mountain 14

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mountain 7 7 0 0 — 14

Cherokee Trail 14 7 7 7 — 35

Cherokee Trail highlights: Jayden Lavigne 309 yards passing, 4 passing touchdowns ; Jack Pierce 205 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Sam Hart 82 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Nate Burke receiving touchdown; Jack Love rushing touchdown, interception; Elijah Graham 2 interceptions; Hunter Wilson fumble recovery