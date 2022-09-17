AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

4A League 8: Liberty (1-2, 0-0) vs. Gateway (0-2, 0-0) at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.

4A League 8: Centaurus (1-2, 0-0) at Hinkley (0-3, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13

Eaglecrest 21, Rocky Mountain 3

Skyline 35, Vista PEAK 22

Non-league: Smoky Hill (1-2) vs. Palmer Ridge (3-0) at Don Breese Stadium, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Grandview 38, Fruita Monument 37 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 9 7 7 8 — 38

Fruita Mon. 7 13 0 10 7 — 37

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 passing touchdowns, 2-point conversion rush; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Simon Kibbee receiving touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown; Kyle Chavez 32 yard field goal

Heritage 48, Overland 6

Ralston Valley 29, Regis Jesuit 28

Score by quarters:

Ralston Valley 7 3 0 19 — 29

Regis Jesuit 7 0 14 7 — 28

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Jaden Thermidor rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes receiving touchdown

Rangeview 14, Aurora Central 7 (game ended early/will be resumed Sept. 19)



Score by quarters:

Rangeview 0 7 7 0 — 14

Aur. Central 0 0 7 0 — 7

Rangeview highlights: Abunu Asfaw 83 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; DJ Collins rushing touchdown. Aurora Central highlights: William Briscoe blocked field goal return touchdown; Simeon Veasley 59 yards rushing; Cai’Reis Curby 50 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving. Note: Final nine-plus minutes of the game may be resumed at a later time.