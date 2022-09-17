Rangeview senior Armani Patterson (15) is surrounded by Aurora Central defenders Chris Perkins, left, Juan Cooper, center, and Trevon Simmons-Adams during the first half of the Raiders’ Week 4 non-league football game with the Trojans on Sept. 15, 2022, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The game was ended early in the fourth quarter and may resume again later. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

4A League 8: Liberty (1-2, 0-0) vs. Gateway (0-2, 0-0) at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.
4A League 8: Centaurus (1-2, 0-0) at Hinkley (0-3, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13

Eaglecrest 21, Rocky Mountain 3

Skyline 35, Vista PEAK 22

Non-league: Smoky Hill (1-2) vs. Palmer Ridge (3-0) at Don Breese Stadium, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Grandview 38, Fruita Monument 37 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Grandview  7     9  7   7  8 — 38

Fruita Mon.  7  13  0  10  7 — 37

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 passing touchdowns, 2-point conversion rush; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Simon Kibbee receiving touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown; Kyle Chavez 32 yard field goal

Heritage 48, Overland 6

Ralston Valley 29, Regis Jesuit 28

Score by quarters:

Ralston Valley  7  3  0   19 — 29

Regis Jesuit     7   0  14  7  — 28

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Jaden Thermidor rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes receiving touchdown

Rangeview 14, Aurora Central 7 (game ended early/will be resumed Sept. 19)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  0  7  7  0 — 14

Aur. Central  0  0  7  0 — 7

Rangeview highlights: Abunu Asfaw 83 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; DJ Collins rushing touchdown. Aurora Central highlights: William Briscoe blocked field goal return touchdown; Simeon Veasley 59 yards rushing; Cai’Reis Curby 50 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving. Note: Final nine-plus minutes of the game may be resumed at a later time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments