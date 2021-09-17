Football: Aurora’s Week 4 scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Non-league: Heritage (0-3) vs. Vista PEAK (3-0) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Ralston Valley (3-0) vs. Grandview (3-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Rangeview (0-3) vs. Mountain Range (2-1) at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Regis Jesuit (2-1) vs. Smoky Hill (2-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Non-league: Evergreen (3-0) vs. Gateway (0-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.

Non-league: Overland (0-3) at Cherokee Trail (2-1), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Aurora Central 28, Adams City 13

Fossil Ridge 27, Eaglecrest 23

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 0 7 7 13 — 27

Eaglecrest 7 3 6 7 — 23

Eaglecrest highlights: Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; Jarod Fisher rushing touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Sinai Ruiz 25 yard field goal; Tyson Clark interception