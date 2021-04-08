AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 spring prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, APRIL 8



FNE Warriors vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9



Denver East vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Harrison, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Denver South at All-City Stadium, 7:30 p.m.