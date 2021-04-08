AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 spring prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 4 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
FNE Warriors vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Denver East vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Harrison, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Denver South at All-City Stadium, 7:30 p.m.