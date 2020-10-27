AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2020 fall prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Non-league: Rocky Mountain at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Centennial League: Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Centennial League: Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

South League: Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

Centennial League: Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.