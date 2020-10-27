AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2020 fall prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 4 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Non-league: Rocky Mountain at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
Centennial League: Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Centennial League: Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.
South League: Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
Centennial League: Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.