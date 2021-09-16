AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2021 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Adams City at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Fossil Ridge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Heritage vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Ralston Valley vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Evergreen vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.