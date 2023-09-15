AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2023 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final. Check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more and follow @aurorasports on Twitter/X for in-game updates:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Palmer Ridge (3-0) vs. Smoky Hill (1-2) at Stutler Bowl, 11 a.m.
Fruita Monument (2-1) vs. Grandview (2-1) at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.
Gateway (0-3) at Liberty (0-3), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Aurora Central (1-2) vs. Rangeview (0-3) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep (1-2) vs. Skyline (0-3) at Everly Montgomery Field, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit (2-1) vs. Ralston Valley (2-1) at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Centaurus 42, Hinkley 13
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 7 0 0 6 — 13
Centaurus 0 21 14 7 — 42
Hinkley highlights: Gabriel Ocampo rushing touchdown; Larek Dominguez rushing touchdown
Cherokee Trail 35, Fort Collins 31
Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 128 yards passing, passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Tyson Smith 111 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns, 35 yards rushing; Ian Lee rushing touchdown; Jacob Mathenge 85 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Carson Pierce 79 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Isaiah Jones 31 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Brian Tucker 73 yards rushing; Braydon Dunne 43 yards rushing
Eaglecrest 34, Rocky Mountain 9
Score by quarters:
Rocky Mountain 0 3 6 0 — 9
Eaglecrest 13 6 0 15 — 34
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 206 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Cam Chapa rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan 102 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron 52 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Josh Wiley 110 yards rushing; Zavion Gamble 58 yards receiving
Heritage 57, Overland 15
Score by quarters:
Heritage 14 15 21 7 — 57
Overland 0 0 7 8 — 15
Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward rushing touchdown