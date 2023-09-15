AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2023 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final. Check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more and follow @aurorasports on Twitter/X for in-game updates:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Palmer Ridge (3-0) vs. Smoky Hill (1-2) at Stutler Bowl, 11 a.m.

Fruita Monument (2-1) vs. Grandview (2-1) at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.

Gateway (0-3) at Liberty (0-3), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Aurora Central (1-2) vs. Rangeview (0-3) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep (1-2) vs. Skyline (0-3) at Everly Montgomery Field, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit (2-1) vs. Ralston Valley (2-1) at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Centaurus 42, Hinkley 13

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 0 0 6 — 13

Centaurus 0 21 14 7 — 42

Hinkley highlights: Gabriel Ocampo rushing touchdown; Larek Dominguez rushing touchdown

Cherokee Trail 35, Fort Collins 31

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 128 yards passing, passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Tyson Smith 111 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns, 35 yards rushing; Ian Lee rushing touchdown; Jacob Mathenge 85 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Carson Pierce 79 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Isaiah Jones 31 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Brian Tucker 73 yards rushing; Braydon Dunne 43 yards rushing

Eaglecrest 34, Rocky Mountain 9

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mountain 0 3 6 0 — 9

Eaglecrest 13 6 0 15 — 34

Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 206 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Cam Chapa rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan 102 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron 52 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Josh Wiley 110 yards rushing; Zavion Gamble 58 yards receiving

Heritage 57, Overland 15

Score by quarters:

Heritage 14 15 21 7 — 57

Overland 0 0 7 8 — 15

Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward rushing touchdown