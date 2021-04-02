AURORA | Scoreboard and highlights for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2021 spring prep football season. Results will be added as they come in:

AURORA’S WEEK 3 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD



THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Harrison 33, Aurora Central 3

Score by quarters:

Harrison 6 14 7 6 — 33

Aur. Central 0 3 0 0 — 3

Aurora Central highlights: Nicholas Portillo 23 yard field goal; Cai’Reis Curby 192 yards rushing, 97 yards passing

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Hinkley vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.