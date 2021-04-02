AURORA | Scoreboard and highlights for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2021 spring prep football season. Results will be added as they come in:
AURORA’S WEEK 3 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Harrison 33, Aurora Central 3
Score by quarters:
Harrison 6 14 7 6 — 33
Aur. Central 0 3 0 0 — 3
Aurora Central highlights: Nicholas Portillo 23 yard field goal; Cai’Reis Curby 192 yards rushing, 97 yards passing
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Hinkley vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.