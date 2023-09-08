AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final. Follow @aurorasports on Twitter/X for in-game updates and check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more:

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Falcon (1-1) vs. Aurora Central (1-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 2 p.m.

Hinkley (0-2) at Adams City (0-2), 2 p.m.

Overland (1-1) vs. Smoky Hill (0-2) at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

FNE Warriors (0-2) vs. Gateway (0-2) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Columbine (2-0) at Cherokee Trail (1-1), 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest (2-0) vs. Highlands Ranch (0-2) at Halftime Help Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit (2-0) vs. Arapahoe (2-0) at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep (1-1) at Broomfield (1-1), 7 p.m.

Grandview (2-0) vs. Ralston Valley (1-1) at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Douglas County 44, Rangeview 7

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 7 17 7 13 — 44

Rangeview 0 7 0 0 — 7

Rangeview highlights: Jah Alexander 116 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 15 yards receiving; William Gregory 59 yards rushing, 21 yards receiving