AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Non-league: Gateway (0-2) vs. FNE Warriors (1-1) at Evie Dennis Campus, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Adams City 53, Hinkley 0

Aurora Central 19, Falcon 14

Douglas County 35, Rangeview 12

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  0    6  6  0 — 12

Grandview   7  21  0  7 — 35

Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson rushing touchdown; Kevin Prosser III rushing touchdown

Ralston Valley 33, Grandview 21

Score by quarters:

Ralston Valley  20    0  0  13 — 33

Grandview         0  14  7    0 — 21

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown; Simon Kibbee receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 23, Arapahoe 10

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe     0    3  7  0 — 10

Regis Jesuit  6  10  7  0 — 23

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown; D’Andre Barnes interception return touchdown, 2 interceptions; Pierce Martin field goal

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Broomfield 55, Vista PEAK 6

Score by quarters:

Broomfield   0  27  21  7 — 55

Vista PEAK   6    0   0   0 —   6

Vista PEAK highlights: Marcel Evans kickoff return touchdown

Columbine 35, Cherokee Trail 7

Eaglecrest 18, Highlands Ranch 15

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch   0  7  0  8 — 15

Eaglecrest    12  0  0  6 — 18

Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt passing touchdown; Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor kickoff return touchdown; Cam Chapa interception

Smoky Hill 42, Overland 12

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  7  21  7  7 — 42

Overland     0   6  6  0 — 12

Smoky Hill highlights: Taliq Bowers 4 rushing touchdowns; John Bass III rushing touchdown; Kaiden McElhiney rushing touchdown. Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward rushing touchdown; Komari Owens kickoff return touchdown

