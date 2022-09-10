AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:
AURORA’S WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Non-league: Gateway (0-2) vs. FNE Warriors (1-1) at Evie Dennis Campus, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Adams City 53, Hinkley 0
Aurora Central 19, Falcon 14
Douglas County 35, Rangeview 12
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 0 6 6 0 — 12
Grandview 7 21 0 7 — 35
Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson rushing touchdown; Kevin Prosser III rushing touchdown
Ralston Valley 33, Grandview 21
Score by quarters:
Ralston Valley 20 0 0 13 — 33
Grandview 0 14 7 0 — 21
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown; Simon Kibbee receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 23, Arapahoe 10
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 0 3 7 0 — 10
Regis Jesuit 6 10 7 0 — 23
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown; D’Andre Barnes interception return touchdown, 2 interceptions; Pierce Martin field goal
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Broomfield 55, Vista PEAK 6
Score by quarters:
Broomfield 0 27 21 7 — 55
Vista PEAK 6 0 0 0 — 6
Vista PEAK highlights: Marcel Evans kickoff return touchdown
Columbine 35, Cherokee Trail 7
Eaglecrest 18, Highlands Ranch 15
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 0 7 0 8 — 15
Eaglecrest 12 0 0 6 — 18
Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt passing touchdown; Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor kickoff return touchdown; Cam Chapa interception
Smoky Hill 42, Overland 12
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 7 21 7 7 — 42
Overland 0 6 6 0 — 12
Smoky Hill highlights: Taliq Bowers 4 rushing touchdowns; John Bass III rushing touchdown; Kaiden McElhiney rushing touchdown. Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward rushing touchdown; Komari Owens kickoff return touchdown