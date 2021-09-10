AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2021 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Non-league: Mountain Range (1-1) vs. Gateway (0-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Eaglecrest (1-1) vs. ThunderRidge (2-0) at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: FNE Warriors (1-1) at Cherokee Trail (1-1), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Regis Jesuit (1-1) at Mullen (1-1), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Grandview (2-0) vs. Overland (0-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Non-league: Hinkley (0-2) at Monarch (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Non-league: Castle View (2-0) vs. Rangeview (0-2) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

Non-league: Coronado (1-1) vs. Vista PEAK (2-0) at APS Stadium, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Aurora Central 31, Wheat Ridge 0

Score by quarters:

Wheat Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central 14 10 0 7 — 31

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 148 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, interception; Trevon Simmons 74 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley 72 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Nicolas Portillo 153 yards passing, passing touchdown, 38 yard field goal; Marcus Howard 102 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Dushawn Smith fumble recovery

Legend 35, Smoky Hill 8

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 8 0 0 — 8

Legend 14 14 0 7 — 35

Smoky Hill highlights: Jamal Humphrey 67 yards rushing, receiving touchdown; Ty Bowers 184 yards passing, passing touchdown; Tristan Littlejohn interception; Kyron Gales interception