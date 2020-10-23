AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2020 fall prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:
AURORA’S WEEK 3 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
Cherry Creek 37, Grandview 0