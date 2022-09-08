AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2022 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8



Non-league: Cherokee Trail (1-1) vs. Columbine (2-0) at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Non-league: Broomfield (2-0) vs. Vista PEAK (1-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest (2-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Smoky Hill (0-2) vs. Overland (1-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Non-league: Adams City (0-2) at Hinkley (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Arapahoe (2-0) at Regis Jesuit (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Aurora Central (1-1) at Falcon (0-2), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Ralston Valley (1-1) vs. Grandview (2-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Rangeview (2-0) at Douglas County (1-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Non-league: Gateway (0-2) vs. FNE Warriors (1-1) at Evie Dennis Campus, 1 p.m.