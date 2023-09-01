AURORA | Scores, highlights and schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 prep football season for Aurora teams. Results will be updated as games go final:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Brighton (0-1) vs. Vista PEAK Prep (1-0) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Westminster (1-1) vs. Rangeview (0-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest (1-0) vs. Horizon at Five Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fossil Ridge (0-1) vs. Grandview (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Prairie View (1-0) vs. Overland (0-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 15

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 0 0 8 — 15

Aur. Central 0 7 7 20 — 34

Hinkley highlights: Gabriel Ocampo two rushing touchdowns; Cadin Vu 2-point conversion run. Aurora Central highlights: Christopher Perkins 4 rushing touchdowns, interception; Christopher Perkins IV rushing touchdown

Cherokee Trail 24, Rocky Mountain 0

Northglenn 21, Gateway 8

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 0 8 0 — 8

Northglenn 0 14 7 0 — 21

Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 60 yard rushing touchdown, 2-point conversion pass; Maximus Matthews 2-point conversion catch

Rock Canyon 42, Smoky Hill 7

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 7 0 0 — 7

Rock Canyon 7 14 7 14 — 42