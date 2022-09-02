AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3



Non-league: Vista PEAK (0-1) at Brighton (0-1), 6 p.m.

Non-league: Regis Jesuit (1-0) at Oaks Christian H.S. (California) (1-1), 6:30 p.m. MT

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Non-league: Smoky Hill (0-1) vs. Rock Canyon (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league: Northglenn (1-0) vs. Gateway (0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Rocky Mountain (1-0) vs. Cherokee Trail (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

