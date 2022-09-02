AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:
AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Non-league: Vista PEAK (0-1) at Brighton (0-1), 6 p.m.
Non-league: Regis Jesuit (1-0) at Oaks Christian H.S. (California) (1-1), 6:30 p.m. MT
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Non-league: Smoky Hill (0-1) vs. Rock Canyon (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league: Northglenn (1-0) vs. Gateway (0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league: Rocky Mountain (1-0) vs. Cherokee Trail (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Aurora Central 56, Hinkley 0
Eaglecrest 32, Horizon 20
Score by quarters:
Horizon 7 7 0 6 — 20
Eaglecrest 6 6 7 13 — 32
Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 3 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron receiving touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor interception
Grandview 49, Fossil Ridge 17
Score by quarters:
Grandview 14 14 14 7 — 49
Fossil Ridge 0 10 7 0 — 17
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Simon Kibbee receiving touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown
Overland 35, Prairie View 21
Overland highlights: Andre Veasley passing touchdown; Jarrius Ward 2 rushing touchdowns; Seals-Fisher receiving touchdown; Komari Owens 90 yard interception return touchdown
Rangeview 34, Westminster 12
Rangeview highlights: DJ Collins 2 rushing touchdowns, punt return touchdown; Armani Patterson rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown