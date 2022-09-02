Aurora Central’s Simeon Veasley, center, tries to crash through a pair of Hinkley defenders during the first half of the Trojans’ 56-0 win over the Thunderbirds in a Week 2 prep football contest on Sept. 1, 2022, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2022 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Non-league: Vista PEAK (0-1) at Brighton (0-1), 6 p.m.
Non-league: Regis Jesuit (1-0) at Oaks Christian H.S. (California) (1-1), 6:30 p.m. MT

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Non-league: Smoky Hill (0-1) vs. Rock Canyon (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league: Northglenn (1-0) vs. Gateway (0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league: Rocky Mountain (1-0) vs. Cherokee Trail (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Aurora Central 56, Hinkley 0

Eaglecrest 32, Horizon 20

Score by quarters:

Horizon      7  7  0   6 — 20

Eaglecrest  6  6  7  13 — 32

Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 3 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron receiving touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor interception

Grandview 49, Fossil Ridge 17

Score by quarters:

Grandview   14  14  14  7 — 49

Fossil Ridge    0  10   7  0 — 17

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Simon Kibbee receiving touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown

Overland 35, Prairie View 21

Overland highlights: Andre Veasley passing touchdown; Jarrius Ward 2 rushing touchdowns; Seals-Fisher receiving touchdown; Komari Owens 90 yard interception return touchdown

Rangeview 34, Westminster 12

Rangeview highlights: DJ Collins 2 rushing touchdowns, punt return touchdown; Armani Patterson rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments