AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2020 fall prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

South: Regis Jesuit (1-0) vs. Chaparral (0-1) at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Centennial: Eaglecrest (1-0, 1-0) vs. Grandview (1-0, 1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Centennial: Arapahoe (0-1, 0-1) vs. Overland (0-1, 0-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Centennial: Cherry Creek (1-0, 1-0) at Cherokee Trail (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Poudre (0-1) vs. Smoky Hill (0-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.