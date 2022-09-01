AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2022 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1



Non-league: Aurora Central (0-1) vs. Hinkley (0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Horizon (0-1) vs. Eaglecrest (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Grandview (1-0) vs. Fossil Ridge (1-0) at Timnath Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Overland (0-1) at Prairie View (0-1), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Rangeview (1-0) at Westminster (0-1), 7 p.m.