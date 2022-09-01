AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2022 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Non-league: Aurora Central (0-1) vs. Hinkley (0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league: Horizon (0-1) vs. Eaglecrest (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Non-league: Grandview (1-0) vs. Fossil Ridge (1-0) at Timnath Stadium, 7 p.m.
Non-league: Overland (0-1) at Prairie View (0-1), 7 p.m.
Non-league: Rangeview (1-0) at Westminster (0-1), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Non-league: Smoky Hill (1-0) vs. Rock Canyon (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league: Northglenn (1-0) vs. Gateway (0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league: Rocky Mountain (1-0) vs. Cherokee Trail (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Non-league: Vista PEAK (0-1) at Brighton (0-1), 6 p.m.
Non-league: Regis Jesuit (1-0) at Oaks Christian H.S. (California) (1-1), 6:30 p.m. MT