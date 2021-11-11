AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 12 of the 2021 prep football season, which is the second week of the Class 5A state playoffs:

AURORA’S WEEK 12 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOV. 12



Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

No. 10 Pomona (7-4) at No. 7 Regis Jesuit (7-3), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Cherokee Trail (7-4) vs. No. 5 Ralston Valley (8-2) at NAAC, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Mullen (4-7) vs. No. 4 Grandview (8-2) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.