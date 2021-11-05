AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 11 of the 2021 prep football season, which is the opening week of Class 4A and 5A playoffs:
AURORA’S WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Aurora Central vs. Ponderosa at Echo Park Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Fossil Ridge at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Vista PEAK at Pueblo West, 1 p.m.