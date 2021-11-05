AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 11 of the 2021 prep football season, which is the opening week of Class 4A and 5A playoffs:

AURORA’S WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Aurora Central vs. Ponderosa at Echo Park Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Fossil Ridge at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Vista PEAK at Pueblo West, 1 p.m.