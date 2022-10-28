AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2022 football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/ SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

4A League 8: Gateway (1-8, 1-4) at Centaurus (4-5, 3-2), 1 p.m.

5A League 6: Fountain-Fort Carson (6-3, 2-2) at Regis Jesuit (6-3, 4-0), 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21



4A League 8: Hinkley (0-9, 0-5) vs. Palmer (1-8, 1-4) at Garry Berry Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

5A League 5: FNE Warriors (4-5, 1-2) vs. Vista PEAK (2-7, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A League 4: Arapahoe (5-4, 3-1) vs. Eaglecrest (7-2, 2-2) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

5A League 4: Grandview (7-2, 3-1) at Cherry Creek (8-1, 4-0), 7 p.m.

5A League 7: Overland (5-4, 3-1) vs. Doherty (6-3, 4-0) at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Aurora Central 75, Thornton 30

Aurora Central highlights: Chris Perkins 4 touchdowns; Cai’Reis Curby 3 touchdowns; Simeon Veasley 2 touchdowns

Cherokee Trail 28, Smoky Hill 23

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 7 7 7 2 — 23

Smoky Hill 7 7 6 8 — 28

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 228 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Peyton Castro 2 receiving touchdowns; Peyton Sommers 59 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, 2-point rush; Noah Greer punt return touchdown, 118 yards receiving; Noah Collins 89 yards rushing; Maliek Jamison interception. Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Zion Brake rushing touchdown; Kai Washington receiving touchdown

Mullen 35, Rangeview 14

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 7 7 0 0 — 14

Mullen 0 6 14 15 — 35

Rangeview highlights: DJ Collins-Boston rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown