Smoky Hill’s Jamahll Humphrey (11) hauls in a pass over a Cherokee Trail defender during the second half of the Week 10 football contest between the Buffaloes and Cougars on Oct. 27, 2022, at Stutler Bowl. Cherokee Trail topped Smoky Hill 28-23. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2022 football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/ SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

4A League 8: Gateway (1-8, 1-4) at Centaurus (4-5, 3-2), 1 p.m.
5A League 6: Fountain-Fort Carson (6-3, 2-2) at Regis Jesuit (6-3, 4-0), 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

4A League 8: Hinkley (0-9, 0-5) vs. Palmer (1-8, 1-4) at Garry Berry Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
5A League 5: FNE Warriors (4-5, 1-2) vs. Vista PEAK (2-7, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
5A League 4: Arapahoe (5-4, 3-1) vs. Eaglecrest (7-2, 2-2) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
5A League 4: Grandview (7-2, 3-1) at Cherry Creek (8-1, 4-0), 7 p.m.
5A League 7: Overland (5-4, 3-1) vs. Doherty (6-3, 4-0) at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Aurora Central 75, Thornton 30

Aurora Central highlights: Chris Perkins 4 touchdowns; Cai’Reis Curby 3 touchdowns; Simeon Veasley 2 touchdowns

Cherokee Trail 28, Smoky Hill 23

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail   7  7  7  2 — 23

Smoky Hill  7  7  6  8 — 28

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 228 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Peyton Castro 2 receiving touchdowns; Peyton Sommers 59 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, 2-point rush; Noah Greer punt return touchdown, 118 yards receiving; Noah Collins 89 yards rushing; Maliek Jamison interception. Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Zion Brake rushing touchdown; Kai Washington receiving touchdown

Mullen 35, Rangeview 14

Score by quarters:

Rangeview   7   7   0   0 — 14

Mullen         0   6  14 15 — 35

Rangeview highlights: DJ Collins-Boston rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown

