AURORA | Complete results and highlights for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2023 prep football season:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
AURORA’S WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Mullen 34, Rangeview 0
Score by quarters:
Mullen 7 13 0 14 — 34
Rangeview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK Prep 35, FNE Warriors 28
Vista PEAK Prep highlights: Kyron Chiku-Martinez receiving touchdown, interception return touchdown
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Aurora Central 15, Thornton 12
Centaurus 49, Gateway 14
Score by quarters:
Centaurus 7 28 14 0 — 49
Gateway 0 7 0 7 — 14
Gateway highlights: Michael Washington 2 rushing touchdowns
Cherry Creek 45, Grandview 22
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 7 7 28 3 — 45
Grandview 3 7 12 0 — 22
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 181 yards passing, 96 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Kyler Vaughn 116 yards receiving; Xay Neto 64 yards receiving; Kyle Chavez field goal
Doherty 44, Overland 20
Score by quarters:
Doherty 7 14 10 13 — 44
Overland 7 7 0 6 — 20
Overland highlights: Talil Seals-Fisher touchdown pass; Jarrius Ward rushing touchdown; Zamari Stivers receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 45, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 17 14 14 0 — 45
Ftn.-Fort Carson 0 0 0 7 — 7
Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown; JoJo Hernandez receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson interception return touchdown; Kai Shelton interception return touchdown
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
Arapahoe 31, Eaglecrest 24
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 13 0 7 7 — 24
Arapahoe 7 10 7 7 — 31
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 146 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Cam Chapa rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan 54 yards receiving, 3 receiving touchdowns
Cherokee Trail 35, Smoky Hill 0
Cherokee Trail highlights: Noah Collins 2 rushing touchdowns; Ian Lee rushing touchdown; Trey Horn fumble recovery; Logan Posey fumble recovery
Palmer 42, Hinkley 7
Hinkley touchdown: Cadin Vu rushing touchdown