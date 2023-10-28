AURORA | Complete results and highlights for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2023 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Mullen 34, Rangeview 0

Score by quarters:

Mullen 7 13 0 14 — 34

Rangeview 0 0 0 0 —  0

Vista PEAK Prep 35, FNE Warriors 28

Vista PEAK Prep highlights: Kyron Chiku-Martinez receiving touchdown, interception return touchdown

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Aurora Central 15, Thornton 12

Centaurus 49, Gateway 14

Score by quarters:

Centaurus 7 28 14 0 — 49

Gateway 0 7 0 7 — 14

Gateway highlights: Michael Washington 2 rushing touchdowns

Cherry Creek 45, Grandview 22

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 7 28 3 — 45

Grandview 3 7 12 0 — 22

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 181 yards passing, 96 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Kyler Vaughn 116 yards receiving; Xay Neto 64 yards receiving; Kyle Chavez field goal

Doherty 44, Overland 20

Score by quarters:

Doherty 7 14 10 13 — 44

Overland 7 7 0 6 — 20

Overland highlights: Talil Seals-Fisher touchdown pass; Jarrius Ward rushing touchdown; Zamari Stivers receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 45, Fountain-Fort Carson 7

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 17 14 14 0 — 45

Ftn.-Fort Carson 0 0 0 7 —  7

Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown; JoJo Hernandez receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson interception return touchdown; Kai Shelton interception return touchdown

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Arapahoe 31, Eaglecrest 24

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 13 0 7 7 — 24

Arapahoe 7 10 7 7 — 31

Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 146 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Cam Chapa rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan 54 yards receiving, 3 receiving touchdowns

Cherokee Trail 35, Smoky Hill 0

Cherokee Trail highlights: Noah Collins 2 rushing touchdowns; Ian Lee rushing touchdown; Trey Horn fumble recovery; Logan Posey fumble recovery

Palmer 42, Hinkley 7

Hinkley touchdown: Cadin Vu rushing touchdown

