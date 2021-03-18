AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2021 spring prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 1 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Westminster vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
Adams City vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.
John F. Kennedy vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Northglenn at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.