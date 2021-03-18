AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2021 spring prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 1 SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Westminster vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Adams City vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.

John F. Kennedy vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Northglenn at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.