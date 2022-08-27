AURORA | Complete scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2022 prep football season.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Northfield 24, Aurora Central 0
Score by quarters:
Northfield 3 7 0 14 — 24
Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 114 yards rushing; Dushawn Smith 2 fumble recoveries; William Briscoe fumble recovery
Smoky Hill 41, Denver East 20
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 13 21 0 7 — 41
Denver East 7 7 0 6 — 20
Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers 2 rushing touchdowns; John Bass III rushing touchdown; Troydell Dixon Jr. rushing touchdown; Roscoe Taylor interception return touchdown
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Cherokee Trail 20, Chatfield 10
Cherokee Trail highlights: Noah Collins 100 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Braydon Dunne rushing touchdown; Peyton Sommers 66 yards receiving; Noah Greer 57 yards receiving
Eaglecrest 54, Brighton 30
Score by quarters:
Brighton 0 6 8 16 — 30
Eaglecrest 13 8 27 7 — 54
Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 2 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns 2 rushing touchdowns, 96 yard kickoff return touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor 72 yard punt return touchdown; Cam Chapa 2 interceptions; Joe Steiner passing touchdown
George Washington 58, Hinkley 6
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 0 0 6 — 6
Geo. Wash. 6 45 7 0 — 58
Grandview 41, Overland 6
Score by quarters:
Grandview 7 7 21 6 — 41
Overland 0 0 0 6 — 6
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir receiving touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown. Overland highlights: Andre Veasley passing touchdown; Tai’Shaun Charleston receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 23, Valor Christian 17 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 7 3 7 0 6 — 23
Valor Christian 3 7 7 0 0 — 17
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 passing touchdowns; Anthony Medina 52 yard rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes 73 yard receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson receiving touchdown; Pierce Martin 39 yard field goal
Rangeview 17, Vista PEAK 7
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 0 0 0 7 — 7
Rangeview 3 7 7 0 — 17
Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson 48 yard rushing touchdown; Darian Vuong 83 yard fumble return touchdown; Christian Diaz 41 yard field goal. Vista PEAK highlights: Ezekiel Taylor rushing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares interception
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Northridge 52, Gateway 0
Score by quarters:
Northridge 29 13 3 7 — 52
Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gateway highlights: Andre Romain 92 yards passing, interception; Amarion Lacour 40 yards receiving, 69 kick return yards, fumble recovery