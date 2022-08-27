AURORA | Complete scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2022 prep football season.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Northfield 24, Aurora Central 0

Score by quarters:

Northfield 3 7 0 14 — 24

Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 114 yards rushing; Dushawn Smith 2 fumble recoveries; William Briscoe fumble recovery

Smoky Hill 41, Denver East 20

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 13 21 0 7 — 41

Denver East 7 7 0 6 — 20

Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers 2 rushing touchdowns; John Bass III rushing touchdown; Troydell Dixon Jr. rushing touchdown; Roscoe Taylor interception return touchdown

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Cherokee Trail 20, Chatfield 10

Cherokee Trail highlights: Noah Collins 100 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Braydon Dunne rushing touchdown; Peyton Sommers 66 yards receiving; Noah Greer 57 yards receiving

Eaglecrest 54, Brighton 30

Score by quarters:

Brighton 0 6 8 16 — 30

Eaglecrest 13 8 27 7 — 54

Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 2 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns 2 rushing touchdowns, 96 yard kickoff return touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor 72 yard punt return touchdown; Cam Chapa 2 interceptions; Joe Steiner passing touchdown

George Washington 58, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 0 0 6 — 6

Geo. Wash. 6 45 7 0 — 58

Grandview 41, Overland 6

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 7 21 6 — 41

Overland 0 0 0 6 — 6

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir receiving touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown. Overland highlights: Andre Veasley passing touchdown; Tai’Shaun Charleston receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 23, Valor Christian 17 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 3 7 0 6 — 23

Valor Christian 3 7 7 0 0 — 17

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 passing touchdowns; Anthony Medina 52 yard rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes 73 yard receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson receiving touchdown; Pierce Martin 39 yard field goal

Rangeview 17, Vista PEAK 7

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 0 0 0 7 — 7

Rangeview 3 7 7 0 — 17

Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson 48 yard rushing touchdown; Darian Vuong 83 yard fumble return touchdown; Christian Diaz 41 yard field goal. Vista PEAK highlights: Ezekiel Taylor rushing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares interception

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

Northridge 52, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Northridge 29 13 3 7 — 52

Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0

Gateway highlights: Andre Romain 92 yards passing, interception; Amarion Lacour 40 yards receiving, 69 kick return yards, fumble recovery