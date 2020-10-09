AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2020 fall prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 1 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.