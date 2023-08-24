AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2023 prep football season. Check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more:

AURORA’S WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Denver East vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Aurora Central vs. Northfield at Evie Dennis Campus, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK Prep at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Chatfield at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Brighton, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Gateway at Northridge, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.