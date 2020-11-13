AURORA | On Friday, the Colorado High School Activities Association issued alignments and schedules for the spring football season, which includes all five programs from Aurora Public Schools.
Due to the total number of teams that opted to play in the spring (Season C) instead of the fall (ongoing Season A) — 54 in five classifications, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 8-man — three Aurora programs ended up in Class 5A in Vista PEAK, Rangeview and Hinkley, which will be together and make up half of the six-team South Division. The 5A North Division also includes six teams.
The 4A classification also is made up of two six-team divisions and the South Division is home to both Aurora Central and Gateway.
Practice for the spring season is scheduled for Feb. 25 with opening kickoff on March 11.
CHSAA said both the fall and spring seasons would be set up equally: a six-game regular season, eight teams per playoff bracket plus a seventh game for non-qualifiers and a state championship awarded in each classification.
Earlier in the week, it was announced that all fall championship games will be played on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo and the spring title games will be there as well May 7-8.
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2021 SPRING FOOTBALL ALIGNMENT
CLASS 5A
South Division: VISTA PEAK, Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, RANGEVIEW, HINKLEY; North Division: Fort Collins, Westminster, Boulder, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Adams City
CLASS 4A
South Division: Harrison, Falcon, Skyview, GATEWAY, AURORA CENTRAL, Sierra; North Division: Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, Kennedy, George Washington, Centaurus, Abraham Lincoln
AURORA SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Times, dates, locations TBA
WEEK 1
Aurora Central at Lincoln
Kennedy at Gateway
Northglenn at Hinkley
Rangeview at Adams City
Vista PEAK at Westminster
WEEK 2
Falcon at Aurora Central
Gateway at Skyview
Hinkley at Vista PEAK
Denver East at Rangeview
WEEK 3
Harrison at Aurora Central
Sierra at Gateway
Hinkley at Far Northeast
Vista PEAK at Rangeview
WEEK 4
Aurora Central at Skyview
Gateway at Harrison
Denver East at Hinkley
Rangeview at Denver South
Far Northeast at Vista PEAK
WEEK 5
Sierra at Aurora Central
Gateway at Falcon
Hinkley at Rangeview
Vista PEAK at Denver South
WEEK 6
Aurora Central at Gateway
Denver South at Hinkley
Rangeview at Far Northeast
Denver East at Vista PEAK