AURORA | On Friday, the Colorado High School Activities Association issued alignments and schedules for the spring football season, which includes all five programs from Aurora Public Schools.

Due to the total number of teams that opted to play in the spring (Season C) instead of the fall (ongoing Season A) — 54 in five classifications, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 8-man — three Aurora programs ended up in Class 5A in Vista PEAK, Rangeview and Hinkley, which will be together and make up half of the six-team South Division. The 5A North Division also includes six teams.

The 4A classification also is made up of two six-team divisions and the South Division is home to both Aurora Central and Gateway.

Practice for the spring season is scheduled for Feb. 25 with opening kickoff on March 11.

CHSAA said both the fall and spring seasons would be set up equally: a six-game regular season, eight teams per playoff bracket plus a seventh game for non-qualifiers and a state championship awarded in each classification.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that all fall championship games will be played on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo and the spring title games will be there as well May 7-8.

2021 SPRING FOOTBALL ALIGNMENT

CLASS 5A

South Division: VISTA PEAK, Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, RANGEVIEW, HINKLEY; North Division: Fort Collins, Westminster, Boulder, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Adams City

CLASS 4A

South Division: Harrison, Falcon, Skyview, GATEWAY, AURORA CENTRAL, Sierra; North Division: Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, Kennedy, George Washington, Centaurus, Abraham Lincoln

AURORA SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Times, dates, locations TBA

WEEK 1

Aurora Central at Lincoln

Kennedy at Gateway

Northglenn at Hinkley

Rangeview at Adams City

Vista PEAK at Westminster

WEEK 2

Falcon at Aurora Central

Gateway at Skyview

Hinkley at Vista PEAK

Denver East at Rangeview

WEEK 3

Harrison at Aurora Central

Sierra at Gateway

Hinkley at Far Northeast

Vista PEAK at Rangeview

WEEK 4

Aurora Central at Skyview

Gateway at Harrison

Denver East at Hinkley

Rangeview at Denver South

Far Northeast at Vista PEAK

WEEK 5

Sierra at Aurora Central

Gateway at Falcon

Hinkley at Rangeview

Vista PEAK at Denver South

WEEK 6

Aurora Central at Gateway

Denver South at Hinkley

Rangeview at Far Northeast

Denver East at Vista PEAK