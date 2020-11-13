The wait is over — at least for league home and schedule — for Victor Owens (2), Monty Hamrick (23) and the Vista PEAK football team, which will play in the Class 5A South Division in the spring according to alignment released Friday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Five Aurora Public Schools programs are among the 54 that opted to play football in the spring due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | On Friday, the Colorado High School Activities Association issued alignments and schedules for the spring football season, which includes all five programs from Aurora Public Schools.

Due to the total number of teams that opted to play in the spring (Season C) instead of the fall (ongoing Season A) — 54 in five classifications, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 8-man — three Aurora programs ended up in Class 5A in Vista PEAK, Rangeview and Hinkley, which will be together and make up half of the six-team South Division. The 5A North Division also includes six teams.

The 4A classification also is made up of two six-team divisions and the South Division is home to both Aurora Central and Gateway.

Practice for the spring season is scheduled for Feb. 25 with opening kickoff on March 11.

CHSAA said both the fall and spring seasons would be set up equally: a six-game regular season, eight teams per playoff bracket plus a seventh game for non-qualifiers and a state championship awarded in each classification.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that all fall championship games will be played on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo and the spring title games will be there as well May 7-8.

2021 SPRING FOOTBALL ALIGNMENT

CLASS 5A

South Division: VISTA PEAK, Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, RANGEVIEW, HINKLEY; North Division: Fort Collins, Westminster, Boulder, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Adams City

CLASS 4A

South Division: Harrison, Falcon, Skyview, GATEWAY, AURORA CENTRAL, Sierra; North Division: Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, Kennedy, George Washington, Centaurus, Abraham Lincoln

AURORA SPRING PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Times, dates, locations TBA

WEEK 1
Aurora Central at Lincoln
Kennedy at Gateway
Northglenn at Hinkley
Rangeview at Adams City
Vista PEAK at Westminster

WEEK 2
Falcon at Aurora Central
Gateway at Skyview
Hinkley at Vista PEAK
Denver East at Rangeview

WEEK 3
Harrison at Aurora Central
Sierra at Gateway
Hinkley at Far Northeast
Vista PEAK at Rangeview

WEEK 4
Aurora Central at Skyview
Gateway at Harrison
Denver East at Hinkley
Rangeview at Denver South
Far Northeast at Vista PEAK

WEEK 5
Sierra at Aurora Central
Gateway at Falcon
Hinkley at Rangeview
Vista PEAK at Denver South

WEEK 6
Aurora Central at Gateway
Denver South at Hinkley
Rangeview at Far Northeast
Denver East at Vista PEAK

