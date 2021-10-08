AURORA | The last time Aurora Central and Vista PEAK met on the football field — which came back in the 2019 season — the Bison put up 42 points in a shutout victory.

The tables turned significantly in the rematch Thursday night, as the Trojans continued their resurgent season with a 27-7 victory over the Bison, which had a multitude in the stands at Aurora Public Schools Stadium to celebrate Homecoming.

Junior Cai’Reis Curby scored three touchdowns and junior Trevon Simmons-Adams also found the end zone on a pass from junior Nico Portillo for coach Chris Kelly’s team, which won its sixth game in a row and improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 4A Metro 2 League play.

Aurora Central’s Marcus Howard-led defense continued to set the tone as it held its opponent to single digits or no points for the fifth time in seven games. The Trojans have given up just 34 points total thus far.

Coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s Vista PEAK team got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a pass from senior Jordy Ruiz to senior Bryson Torrie, who keyed the scoring drive with a big run and a fourth-down conversion before getting into the end zone.

The Bison fell to 4-3 and 1-1 in the 4A Metro 2 League.

Aurora Central aims for a seventh straight victory when it faces Gateway at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at APS Stadium, the same venue for the next game for Vista PEAK, which plays host to Grand Junction at 1 p.m. Oct. 16.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA CENTRAL 27, VISTA PEAK 7

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 7 7 6 7 — 27

Vista PEAK 0 0 0 7 — 7