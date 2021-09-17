AURORA | The Thursday night high school football game between Aurora Central and Adams City that was ended early due to audible gunshots in the area near the field at Hinkley High School has been called an official game.

Aurora Central led Adams City 28-13 in the early stages of the fourth quarter when the incident caused an investigation and clearing of the field and stands at Aurora Public Schools Stadium (story). Coach Chris Kelly’s Trojans now get the win and move to 3-1 on the season.

After discussions Friday, Aurora Public Schools Athletic Director Casey Powell said the recommendation of the head referee was to call the game official and so it became a final result according to Colorado High School Activities Association rules, which say a game is official when the game referee says it is over, no matter when that is.

The Trojans went into the lockroom with a 21-7 lead after junior Cai’Reis Curby returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the closing seconds, which came after rushing touchdowns by Trevon Adams and Dushawn Smith earlier in the half.

After the halftime Homecoming festivities had concluded, Curby struck again as he jetted 91 yards for a touchdown that further expanded the lead to 21 points just three minutes into the second half.

Adams City (1-3) got back into the contest, however, as the defense recovered a fumble and took advantage of a short field on a drive that ended in quarterback Levi Deaguero’s 5-yard touchdown run. Curby blocked the extra point attempt to keep it a 15-point game.

The Eagles had the ball and were driving when the game was halted.

Two more games are scheduled to be played at APS Stadium over the next two days — Vista PEAK vs. Heritage at 6:30 p.m. — plus a 1 p.m. Saturday game between Gateway and Evergreen. Powell said that there will be an increased police presence and more campus security will be on hand at the stadium.

AURORA CENTRAL 28, ADAMS CITY 13

Score by quarters:

Adams City 0 7 6 0 — 13

Aurora Central 7 14 7 0 — 28

SCORING

First quarter

Aurora Central — Trevon Simmons 14 yard run (Nicolas Portillo kick), 7:03

Second quarter

Aurora Central — Dushawn Smith 29 yard run (Portillo kick), 9:45

Adams City — Mekei Wright 51 yard pass from Levi Deaguero (Michael Victoria kick), 0:27

Aurora Central — Cai’Reis Curby kickoff return (Portillo kick), 0:14

Third quarter

Aurora Central — Curby 91 yard run (Portillo kick), 9:02

Adams City — Deaguero 5 yard run (kick blocked), 3:28