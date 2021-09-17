AURORA | The Aurora Central football team was on track for a Homecoming victory Thursday night until an incident in the neighborhood surrounding Aurora Public Schools Stadium brought the game to an early end.

Aurora Public Schools Athletic Director Casey Powell told the Sentinel he made the decision to clear the field and the stands early in the fourth quarter after onsite police investigated, but did not apprehend any suspects.

“I wasn’t comfortable allowing the game to continue at that point,” Powell said.

At the time of the incident, Aurora Central had a 28-13 lead over Adams City.

Powell said he called Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner Adam Bright, who is in charge of football, and a decision on whether or not the game will be declared official or if it will be resumed will be made Friday.

Powell will also meet with an incident response team to gather more information about the incident.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports