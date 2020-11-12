AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that all seven state championship games for the fall prep football season will take place on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo over a three-day span.

In a season made unique by the coronavirus pandemic, the championship set-up is also unique, as the title games for 6-man, 8-man, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A are scheduled to be contested at the same venue in the same year.

Championship weekend is set for Dec. 3-5 with all championship games set to be played at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo after an agreement reached between CHSAA and the Pueblo-based Friends of Football organization.

“This is an opportunity to showcase all seven levels of football — from schools with 30 students to schools with more than 3,000 — on the same field on the same weekend,” CHSAA assistant commissioner in charge of football Adam Bright said in a statement.

“This will be a great culminating event to this football season.”

Championship games in 4A and 5A had taken place at Empower Field at Mile High for more than a decade, while the smaller classification title games were scattered to different venues.

On Dec. 3, the 6-man final will kick things off at 2 p.m., followed by the 8-man final at 6 p.m.; on Dec. 4, a doubleheader will crown the 2A state champion at 2 p.m. and 4A state champion at 6 p.m. and a Dec. 5 tripleheader features the 1A final (10 a.m.), 3A final (2 p.m.) and 5A final (6 p.m.)

A regular season cut from the usual 10 games to six due to threat of the spread of COVID-19 is set to conclude this week, with brackets for eight-team state playoffs due out on Sunday. Currently, Eaglecrest (No. 4) and Regis Jesuit (No. 8) sit in position to make the eight-team 5A state bracket, with Cherokee Trail No. 9 and Grandview No. 10.

