AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Chaparral, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Legend and Pine Creek on the All-Southern League football teams for the 2023 football season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-SOUTHERN LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Dylan Barry, sr. (OL), JoJo Hernandez, jr. (WR), Jack Manthey, soph. (PK), Grayson McPherson, jr. (TE) and Anthony Medina, sr. (All-purpose), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Jake Stonebraker, sr. (RB), Douglas County; Lincoln Fa’apouli, sr. (OL) and Mathias Price, sr. (RB), Fountain Fort-Carson; Jaden Lawrence, jr. (RB) and Logan White, sr. (OL), Legend; Carson Caplan, sr. (OL), Johnny Coar, jr. (RB), Cam Cooper, jr. (QB) and Connor Laxson, sr. (OL), Pine Creek

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Lawson Douglas, sr. (DB), Jace Filleman, jr. (DL), Corey Jordan, sr. (DB), Trevor Nordstrom, sr. (LB) and Kai Shelton, jr. (LB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Mason Crosby, jr. (P), Chaparral; Trevor Coleman, sr. (DL), Fountain-Fort Carson; Payton Aukland, jr. (Return specialist), Nate Sandy, sr. (LB), Anthony Saez, sr. (DL), Brody Shuss, jr. (DB), Legend; Isaac Landry, jr. (DL), Mason Miller, sr. (LB) and Ramon Pacheco, sr. (DB), Pine Creek

Offensive Player of the Year: Anthony Medina, Regis Jesuit. Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Miller, Pine Creek. Coach of the Year: Todd Miller, Pine Creek

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Peyton Lindell, jr. (QB), Garrett Reece, jr. (RB), Jaden Thermidor, sr. (WR) and Andre Zdanowicz, sr. (OL), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Seth Olsen, sr. (OL), Chaparral; Ethon Jantz, sr. (OL) and Charlie Reed, sr. (OL), Douglas County; Keenan Campbell, sr. (WR), Jackson Heydenberk, sr. (All-purpose) and Khaid Smith, sr. (PK), Fountain-Fort Carson; Alex Martinez, sr. (RB) and Jack Morgan, sr. (OL), Legend; Joe List, sr. (TE), Pine Creek

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Cole Canino, sr. (DL) and Damarius Taylor, sr. (DB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brett Haile, jr. (DL), Chaparral; Caden Absher, jr. (LB), Corey Chavez, sr. (LB), Reed McConnell, sr. (P) and Liam Rogelstad, jr. (DB), Douglas County; Anthony Johnson-Griffin, sr. (LB), Fountain-Fort Carson; Jamar Yancey, sr. (DL), Legend; Cannon Budge, sr. (Return specialist), Jenken Kondratow, sr. (DL), Justis Nicholson, sr. (DB), Caleb Petree, soph. (LB) and Leyton Robinson, sr. (DB), Pine Creek