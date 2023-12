AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro North League teams for the 2023 football season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-METRO NORTH LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Silver Velasquez, jr. (OL) and Jarrius Ward, jr. (RB), Overland

Other selections: Sean Campbell, jr. (RB), Elijah West Duah, jr. (Athlete) and Angel Rocha, jr. (OL), Denver East; Miller Hayden (OL), Logan Hutcheon, sr. (WR), Solomon Latimer, sr. (WR) and Maddox Richardson, jr. (OL), Doherty; Devon Mesiner, sr. (TE), Mountain Range; Josiah’ez Stevenson, jr. (RB), Northglenn; Hunter Emgarten, sr. (WR), Ceezer Garcia, sr. (OL), Elias Garcia, sr. (WR) and Mason Kiewiet, jr. (QB), Westminster

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Geovonni Jones, sr. (LB) and Isaiah Zackery, sr. (DB), Overland

Other selections: DJ Crowe, jr. (DL), MJ Dailey, sr. (DL), Elijah West Duah, jr. (DB), Elias Goss, sr. (DL), Landon Holloway, sr. (LB), Chase Williams, jr. (DB) and Jai Winston, jr. (DB), Denver East; Ja’Sean Cooper, sr. (DL) and Brian Valdez, sr. (LB), Doherty; Terran McNair, sr. (DB), Mountain Range; Philip Cruz, jr. (OL), Westminster

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Other selections: Will Beauregard, soph. (PK), Denver East; Kai Sundermeyer (P), Doherty

Offensive Player of the Year: Mason Kiewiet, Westminster. Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Holloway, Denver East. Coach of the Year: Stephen Ruempolhamer, Denver East

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Avante Hendrix, jr. (WR) and Talil Seals-Fisher, sr. (Athlete), Overland

Other selections: Deion Giles-Ray, jr. (WR), Lowell Pepple, jr. (WR), Jack Pinson, jr. (OL) and Julian Rowse, soph. (TE), Denver East; Leland Frescaz, soph. (QB) and Brian Valdez, sr. (RB), Doherty; Aidan Cordova, fr. (OL), Dan Matterson, sr. (OL) and Brendan Wait, sr. (RB), Mountain Range; Aidan Sheehy, sr. (OL), Northglenn; Darian Gray, sr. (WR) and Adrian Martinez, sr. (OL), Westminster

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Wasswa Kibirige, jr. (DL), Kam Allison, sr. (DB) and Silver Velasquez, jr. (DL), Overland

Other selections: Deion Giles-Ray, jr. (DB), Denver East; Laron Donald, jr. (LB), Thomas Gillespie, jr. (DL) and Jalen Hale, jr. (DB), Doherty; Connor Clark, sr. (LB) and Paul Kershaw, jr. (LB), Mountain Range; Trevor Dean, sr. (DB) and Anthony Martinez, jr. (LB), Northglenn; Elias Garcia, sr. (DB) and Abraham Montes, jr. (LB), Westminster

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Other selections: Tyler Ortega, jr. (P), Mountain Range; Adrian Moreno, soph. (PK), Westminster