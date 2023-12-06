AURORA | Gateway and Hinkley selections as well as those from Centaurus, Liberty, Palmer, Thornton and Widefield on the All-I-25 League teams for the 2023 football season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-I-25 LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Knyle Serrell, sr. (RB), Gateway; Lawrence Morris, sr. (OL), Hinkley

Other selections: Xavier Bradford, sr. (OL), Ben Mischke, sr. (RB), Renzo Washack, sr. (OL) and Chance Wood, sr. (QB), Centaurus; Jacob Mitchell, sr. (PK/P) and Josh Shankman, jr. (OL), Liberty; Arvell Amos, sr. (All-Purpose), Jessie Calvin, soph. (OL) and Julian Horsey, jr. (WR), Palmer; David Williams, sr. (RB), Thornton; Thomas Covey, sr. (OL) and Jaylen Sankey, jr. (WR), Widefield

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Keondre Meadows, sr. (LB) and A.J. Sosef, jr. (DE), Gateway

Other selections: Xavier Bradford, sr. (DT), Renzo Washack, sr. (DE) and Alexander Wold, sr. (DB), Centaurus; Jackson Hunt, sr. (DB) and Lucas Westerman, jr. (LB), Liberty; Lucas Kianidehkian, jr. and (DT) and Dyson Sharpton, jr. (LB), Palmer; Demetrius Cavitt, jr. (LB), Thornton; Deshawn James, sr. (DB) and Angelo Thomas, sr. (DB), Widefield

Offensive Player of the Year: Chance Wood, Centaurus. Defensive Player of the Year: Lucas Westerman, Liberty. Coach of the Year: Andy Hampton, Centaurus

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Andre Romain, sr. (WR), Knyle Serrell, sr. (All-purpose) and Michael Washington, jr. (RB), Gateway

Other selections: Greg Hubbard, soph. (PK/P), Aizek Kemp, jr. (OL) and Travis Meine, jr. (WR), Centaurus; Landon Evans, soph. (OL) and Christopher Hunter, sr. (RB), Liberty; Pedro Arias, soph. (OL), Thornton; Evan King, soph. (OL), Paul Mitchell, sr. (QB), Angelo Thomas, sr. (WR) and Mickey Timms, sr. (OL), Widefield

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Oriel Bailey, sr. (DB) and Brayan Gardea, sr. (DT), Gateway; Marques Yarbrough, jr. (LB), Hinkley

Other selections: Nick Parana, soph. (DB), Will Pauletto, jr. (LB) and Karsten Seidel, jr. (LB), Centaurus; Tristan Dosch, jr. (DT), William Heiser, jr. (LB) and Cole Zulkosky, sr. (DE), Liberty; Aiden Martinez, jr. (DB) and Josiah Rodriguez, sr. (DB), Thornton; Ayden Snapp, sr. (DE) and Kenyon Stanley, jr. (DB), Widefield