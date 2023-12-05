AURORA | Rangeview selections as well as those from Brighton, Horizon, Legacy, Mullen and Prairie View on the All-Front Range South League teams for the 2023 football season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-FRONT RANGE SOUTH LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Jaheim Alexander, sr. (All-Purpose), Rangeview

Other selections: Owen Taylor, sr. (OL), Brighton; Camden Cottrell, jr. (TE), Jackson Davis, sr. (OL), Gavin Louder, sr. (PK) and Tidus Xiong, sr. (RB), Horizon; Tyler Anderson, jr. (RB), Trace Edmundson, sr. (OL) and Tyler Madden, sr. (WR), Legacy; Koa Dietrich, fr. (QB), Jordan Leslie, sr. (WR), Caleb Van Meter, soph. (OL), Mullen; Wyatt Hunter, jr. (OL), Prairie View

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Xion Culp, sr. (DB) and Brandon Jones, jr. (DL), Rangeview

Other selections: Izaiah Schoepp, sr. (DB) and Dom Schroder, jr. (LB), Brighton; Tristen Salazar, sr. (DL), Horizon; Omari Bursey, sr. (LB), Jake Hayes, jr. (LB), Sawyer Repphun, sr. (DL) and Kylan Studebaker, sr. (returner), Legacy; Mason Bonner, soph. (P), Amani Fuqua, jr. (DL) and AJ Guida, sr. (LB), Mullen; Julian Abeyta, sr. (DB) and Favian Avilez, sr. (All-Purpose), Prairie View

Player of the Year: Omari Bursey, Legacy. Coach of the Year: Jay Madden, Legacy

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selection: Kevin Prosser, jr. (RB), Rangeview

Other selections: Jackson Quammie, sr. (WR) and Cooper Vance, jr. (OL), Brighton; Alex Birch, jr. (QB) and Lucas Wilt, sr. (WR), Horizon; Noah Crumity, soph. (OL), Legacy; Dante Dupuch, soph. (RB) and Oscar Maynaz III, sr. (TE), Mullen; Brayden Layfield, sr. (PK) and Romani Perez, jr. (P), Prairie View

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Other selections: Cael Helwick, jr. (LB), Emanuel Ramos, sr. (DL) and Jeremiah Ramos, jr. (Returner), Brighton; Koa Hewlett, jr. (DB) and Rowan McCune, jr. (DL), Legacy; Nick Accardi, soph. (DB), Liam Finney, sr. (LB) and Brennan Weaver, jr. (DL), Mullen; Jayden Moultry, soph. (All-Purpose), Prairie View

HONORABLE MENTION

Other selections: Kevin Day, sr. (WR) and Blake George, jr. (QB), Brighton; Devan Kirhhevel, soph. (QB), Legacy; Romani Perez, jr. (TE), Ryker Searle, jr. (QB) and Quintin Winzent, sr. (WR), Prairie View