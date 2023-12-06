AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill selections, as well as those from Arapahoe and Cherry Creek on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2023 football season.

2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Logan Ryan, sr. (TE), Eaglecrest; Xay Neto, jr. (WR) and Liam Szarka, sr. (QB), Grandview

Other selections: Ben Brown, jr. (OL), Brendon Crispe, sr. (OL), Charlie Eckhardt, sr. (WR), Trajan Fraiser, soph. (RB) and Carter Nealy, sr. (RB), Arapahoe; Jordan Herron, sr. (RB), Max Parrott, sr. (OL), Hayden Treter, sr. (OL) and Ned Zilinkas, jr. (OL), Cherry Creek

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Cam Chapa, sr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Brandon Kahre, jr. (DB) and Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji, sr. (LB), Grandview; Ene Niusulu, sr. (DL), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Charlie Eckhardt, sr. (DB), Dylan Juarez. sr. (DL) and Will Knox, sr. (LB), Arapahoe; Jake Howell, sr. (LB), Aiden Knapke, jr. (DB), Keegan Perea, jr. (DL), Angelo Petrides, sr. (LB) and T.I. Umu-Cais, soph. (DL), Cherry Creek

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Aurora selections: Kyle Chavez, sr. (PK), Grandview; Kaiden McElhiney, sr. (P), Smoky Hill

Other selection: Charlie Eckhardt, sr. (Returner), Arapahoe

Offensive Player of the Year: Liam Szarka, Grandview. Defensive Player of the Year: Ene Niusulu, Smoky Hill. Athlete of the Year: Charlie Eckhardt, Arapahoe. Coach of the Year: Dave Logan, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Carson Pierce, sr. (WR), Cherokee Trail; Braden Conroy, sr. (OL), Kael Weatherby, sr. (OL) and Josh Wiley, jr. (RB), Eaglecrest; Chris Blanks, soph. (RB), Dom Henning, jr. (TE) and Owen Unruh, sr. (OL), Grandview; Quadarius Faauli-Jones, jr. (OL) and Flynn Latta, fr. (OL), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Michael Moynihan, sr. (QB) and Andrew Smart, jr. (WR), Arapahoe; Jayden Fox, soph. (RB) and Max Lovett, soph. (WR), Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Blake Rodriguez, jr. (LB) and Jaden Smith, sr. (LB), Cherokee Trail; Elvin Ampofo, jr. (DB), Cory Jackson, sr. (DB), Brandon Replogle, jr. (DL) and T’Mario Walters, jr. (DL), Eaglecrest; Marcus Nesbitt, jr. (DL), Grandview; Richjarion Hines, sr. (DB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: David Moritz, sr. (LB) and Owen Sherrod, jr. (DL), Arapahoe; Damian McKiever, sr. (DB) and Luke Owen, sr. (LB), Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Aurora selections: Blake Rodriguez, jr. (P), Cherokee Trail; Cam Chapa, sr. (Returner), Eaglecrest

Other selections: Drew Barber, sr. (PK), Arapahoe