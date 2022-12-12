AURORA | Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Denver South, Far Northeast, Ponderosa and Thomas Jefferson on the All-Southeast Metro League (4A League 5) teams for the 2022 football season:

2022 CLASS 5A/4A ALL-SOUTHEAST METRO (4A LEAGUE 5) FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Cortlen Johnson, jr., Calem Moore, sr. and Ezekiel Taylor, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Andy Baack, Sharif Boyland, Joseph Capra, Rashad Caldwell, Chevelle Ealy, Max Lindenbaum, CJ Morm, OJ Thomas and Brooks Vitale, Denver South; Emmit Anderson, Arenn Banks, Antavious Hughes, Dre’Monti Jackson and Nehemiah McAllister, Far Northeast; Lyam Edwards, Westen Hoffschneider, Max Mervin, Cape Olsen, Ethan Rodriguez, Zach Stryker and Jack Taylor, Ponderosa; Meech Haralambopoulos, Tray Johnson, Herbie Martin and Jake Tapia, Thomas Jefferson

Most Valuable Player: Joseph Capra, Denver South. Offensive Player of the Year: Rashad Caldwell, Denver South. Defensive Player of the Year: Cape Olsen, Ponderosa. Specialist Player(s) of the Year: Lyam Edwards, Ponderosa and D’Quan McClennon, Vista PEAK

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Cahlel Barthlow, jr. and D’Quan McClennon, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Cristian Castaneda, Orlando Guevara, Jake Perruccio, Andrew Shepherd and Rowan Welch, Denver South; Jeremiah Iman, William Kumakeh and Russell Patton, Far Northeast; CJ Bille, Blake Branham, Carson Keach and Kaden Wren, Ponderosa; Dedrick Payne and Jake Scobey, Thomas Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Gabe Britton, Armondo Johnson, Kyron Martinez, Anthony Phillips and Alex Siby, Vista PEAK

Other selections: Henry Danford, Jeremiah Emery, JR Felipe, Levi Headland, Jamarie Smith, Alex Van Stelle and Damaje Wells, Denver South; Tyler Davis, Jessie Matthews, Demetre Moore and Kenchez Ray, Far Northeast; Sean Davis, Jake Fries, Dylan Karsteter, Dylan Neal, Blake Pollock and Ryan Thompson, Ponderosa; Makur Abram, Keyshaun Ceaser, Max Feiman, Mady McKenzie, Isaiah Mosley, Armani Rodriguez and Shafie Shabazz, Thomas Jefferson