AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Chaparral, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Legend and Pine Creek on the All-South League (5A League 6) teams for the 2022 football season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 ALL-SOUTH LEAGUE (5A LEAGUE 6) FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: D’Andre Barnes, sr. (all-purpose), Colin Ebner (OL/TE), Andrew Metzger, sr. (OL/TE) and Anthony Medina, jr. (RB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brayden Munroe, sr. (WR), Chaparral; Chase Nelson, sr. (WR) and Jake Stonebraker, jr. (RB), Douglas County; Lincoln Fa’apoulim, jr. (OL/TE) and Tavian Tuli, sr. (QB), Fountain-Fort Carson; Caden Smith, sr. (PK) and Logan White, jr. (OL/TE), Legend; Carson Caplan, jr. (OL/TE) and Connor Laxson, jr. (OL/TE), Pine Creek

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Josiah Harris, sr. (DB), Josh Harvey, sr. (DB), Hayden Moore, sr. (LB), David Zebelyan, sr. (DL), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brayden Munroe, sr. (return specialist), Chaparral; Trevor Coleman, jr. (DL) and Lang Gappelberg, sr. (DB), Fountain-Fort Carson; Anthony Saez, jr. (DL) and Nate Sandy, jr. (LB), Legend; Brett Alvey, sr. (LB), Jonathan Coar, soph. (P), Jenken Kondratow, jr. (DL) and Ramon Pacheco, jr. (DB), Pine Creek

Offensive Player(s) of the Year: Exander Carroll, Regis Jesuit and Tavian Tuli, Fountain-Fort Carson. Defensive Player(s) of the Year: Hayden Moore, Regis Jesuit and Tai Faavae, Fountain-Fort Carson. Coach of the Year: Danny Filleman, Regis Jesuit

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Dan Arnese, sr. (OL/TE), Exander Carroll, sr. (QB), Aidan Chase, sr. (RB), Dylan McCollough, sr. (all-purpose) and Trevor Schweer, sr. (OL/TE), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Seth Olsen, jr. (OL/TE), Chaparral; Charlie Reed, jr. (OL/TE), Douglas County; Darian Martin, sr. (WR), Mathias Price, jr. (RB) and Jesiah Stevens-Silva, sr. (OL/TE), Fountain-Fort Carson; Alex Martinez, jr. (RB) and PJ Staab, sr. (OL/TE), Legend; Jonathan Coar, soph. (PK), Jake Graver, sr. (WR) and Jerry Lydiatt, sr. (OL/TE), Pine Creek

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Andrew Bell, jr. (DB), Jace Filleman, soph. (DL) and Grayson McPherson, soph. (DL), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Quinn Biffinger, jr. (P) and Camden Vogt, sr. (LB), Chaparral; Avery Humphrey, sr. (DL), Douglas County; Anthony Johnson-Griffin, jr. (LB) and Mike Madrid, sr. (LB), Fountain-Fort Carson; Cam Morrison, sr. (LB), Brody Shuss, soph. (DB) and Gavin Taylor, sr. (DL), Legend; Cannon Budge, jr. (return specialist), Logan Matthews, sr. (DB) and Justis Nicholson, jr. (DB), Pine Creek