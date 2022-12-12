AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:

2022 ALL-METRO LEAGUE (5A LEAGUE 7 FOOTBALL TEAMS)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Curtis Bunton IV, sr. (WR) and Jarrius Ward, soph. (RB), Overland;

Other selections: Mackyl Baker, sr. (OL), Antwaan Chaney, sr. (OL), Dylan Ingerson, sr. (OL) and Uziel Martinez, sr. (WR), Denver East; Kaden Becker, sr. (QB), Rickey Fletcher, sr. (RB), Armando Solano, sr. (OL) and Solomon Latimer, jr. (WR), Doherty; Chase Fanning, sr. (OL) and Dylan Sherman, sr. (RB), Mountain Range; Hunter Emgarten, jr. (WR), Westminster

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Prince Joiner, jr. (DB), Sir Joiner, sr. (DB) and Silver Velasquez, soph. (DL), Overland

Other selections: DJ Crowe, soph. (DL), Deion Giles Ray, soph. (DB), Landen Holloway, jr. (LB), Denver East; Mikah Jacobs, jr. (LB) and Mikey Smith, sr. (DL), Doherty; Josh Dutra, sr. (DB), Mountain Range; Brock Bucher, sr. (LB), Brian Dykstra, sr. (DB) and Gio Cardona, sr. (DL), Northglenn; Kiko Rosales, sr. (LB), Westminster

Offensive Player of the Year: Solomon Latimer, Doherty. Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Holloway, Denver East. Coach of the Year: Harlan Hale, Doherty

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Silver Velasquez, soph. (OL) and Talil Seals-Fisher, jr. (WR), Overland

Other selections: Elijah West Duah, soph. (RB), Denver East; Logan Hutcheon (WR) and Herra Marquez (RB), Doherty; JoJo Montoya, sr. (OL), Mountain Range; Brian Dykstra, sr. (WR) and Aidan Sheehy, jr. (OL), Northglenn; Ceezer Garcia, jr. (OL), Elias Garci, jr. (WR), Mason Kiewiet, soph. (QB) and Quentin Watson, sr. (RB), Westminster

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Jarrius Ward, soph. (LB) and Komari Owens, sr. (DB), Overland

Other selections: Elijah Gross, jr. (DL) and Deveron Toppin Jr., sr. (DB), Denver East; JaSean Cooper (DL), JJ Felix (DB), Armando Solano (DL), Brian Valdez (LB) and Jevon Young (DB), Doherty; Aidan Stocker, sr. (DL), Mountain Range; Manny Pacheco Jr., sr. (LB), Northglenn; Xavian Picaso, sr. (LB) and Quentin Watson, sr. (DB), Westminster