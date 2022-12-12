AURORA | Gateway and Hinkley selections as well as those from Centaurus, Liberty, Palmer, Thornton and Widefield on the All-I-25 League (4A League 8) teams for the 2022 football season:

2022 ALL-I-25 LEAGUE (4A LEAGUE 8) FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selection: Knyle Serrell, jr. (all-purpose), Gateway

Other selections: Ben Mischke, jr. (RB/FB), Ryan Tran, sr. (RB/FB) and Zack Wotalik, sr. (OL/TE), Centaurus; Chris Hunter, jr. (RB/FB), Jack Miller, soph. (OL/TE), Jacob Mitchell, jr. (PK) and Trooper Wells, jr. (OL/TE), Liberty; Alex Garcia Debaca, jr. (OL/TE) and Isaac Gomez, sr. (WR), Thornton; Demetroius Brown, sr. (OL/TE), Landon Deal, jr. (OL/TE), Walker Mathews, sr. (WR) and Paul Mitchell, jr. (QB), Widefield

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: William Pope-Walls, sr. (DT), Andre Romain, jr. (DB) and Abrahm “AJ” Sosef, soph. (P), Gateway; Tatum Starks, sr. (DB), Hinkley

Other selections: Zander Wold, jr. (DB), Centaurus; Jackson Hunt, jr. (DB) and Lucas Westerman, soph. (LB), Liberty; Demetrius Cavitt, soph. (LB), Thornton; Gean Chambers, sr. (return specialist), Matt Clark, sr. (DE), Ethan Mark, sr. (DT); Isaiah Martinez, sr. (LB), Gabriel Segura, sr. (LB) and Eric Soto, sr. (DE), Widefield

Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Hunter, Liberty. Defensive Player of the Year: Gabriel Segura, Widefield. Coach of the Year: Shane Zimmerman, Widfield

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Brian Godinez, sr., (RB/FB) and Carlos Torres, fr. (PK), Gateway

Other selections: Jesus Antunez, sr. (OL/TE), Jack Parana, jr. (WR) and Renzo Waschak, jr. (OL/TE), Centaurus; Jessie Calvin, fr. (OL/TE), Julian Horsey, soph. (WR), Taz Hughes, jr. (OL/TE) and Thomas Pickern, soph. (QB), Palmer; Jose Paredes, soph. (all-purpose) and Caleb Gutierrez Paz, sr. (WR), Thornton; CJ Frazier, sr. (RB/FB), Isaiah Martinez, sr. (OL/TE) and Gabe Segura, sr. (RB/FB), Widefield

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: D’Avonte Meadows, sr. (DE), Gateway; Lawrence Morris, jr. (DT), Hinkley

Other selections: Xavier Bradford-Valentine, jr. (DT), Centaurus; Nikko Reyes, sr. (DB) and Landon Vidmar, sr. (LB), Liberty; Dearon Mitchell, soph. (DE), Dyson Sharpton, soph. (LB), Palmer; Orlando Camacho, sr. (LB), Matthew Oatney, soph. (LB), Josiah Rodriguez, jr. (DB), Thornton; Deshawn James, jr. (DB), Widfield

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: David Anderson, sr. (FB/LB), Ethan Brennesholtz, sr. (RB/DE), Keodre Meadows, jr. (OL/DT) and Isaiah Oliver, sr. (all-purpose), Gateway; Marques Yarbrough, soph. (QB/LB), Hinkley

Other selections: Greg Hubbard, fr. (PK), Jason Rodriguez-Cardoza, sr. (OL/TE), Ethan Roeder, sr. (WR) and Chance Wood, jr. (QB), Centaurus; Landon Evans, fr. (OL/TE), Kaine Lachermeier, jr. (LB), Eli Rupejko, jr. (QB) and Alex Tran, soph. (DL), Liberty; Arvell Amos, jr. (all-purpose), Jacob Calvin, fr. (LB), Joshua Fields, sr. (DB) and Braylon Joseph, sr. (WR), Palmer; Davonte Henderson, sr. (DB), Clayton Jones, soph. (OL/TE), Armando Morga, sr. (LB) and David Williams, jr. (RB/FB), Thornton; Connor Freyre-Leoni, sr. (OL/TE), Isaiah Ray, jr. (DB) and Angelo Thomas, jr. (WR), Widefield